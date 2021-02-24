Captain Soiba Maningba Rangnamei, the 24-year-old Indian Army officer who showed exemplary courage during the Galwan valley clash and featured by Chinese in a recent propaganda video, was honoured by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday.

Captain Soiba, who hails from Senapati district of Manipur and belongs to the Naga Maram tribe, led his men of 16 Bihar Regiment in the confrontation with the troops of People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops in the Galwan valley in Eastern Ladakh on June 15 last year.

Capt. Soiba commissioned in Army in 2018

An alumni of Sainik School in Imphal and National Defence Academy, Pune, Captain Soiba was seen fearlessly grabbing the collar of a Chinese soldier in a video circulated by state-owned Chinese media websites.

He passed the Joint Training Academy and was first commissioned in the Indian Army in June, 2018, from the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun.

Praising Captain Soiba for his bravery, the Manipur Chief Minister said that the state always encourages youth to join the armed forces and contribute to safeguarding the nation.

"Felicitated Captain Soiba Maningba Rangnamei from Senapati district, Manipur of 16 Bihar Regiment who led his men during the Galwan confrontation, at my official residence today. The State always encourages our youth to join the armed forces and participate in safeguarding the Nation," Singh said in a tweeted.

In another tweet, the Chief Minister said, "We are always indebted to soldiers like him who are leading in the front for the safety and security of the Nation".

Mention in Army's Republic Day Despatches

As per media reports, Captain Soiba found a Mention in Despatches in the Indian Army's Republic Day 2021 Honours & Awards under Operation Snow Leopard.

In the clash in the Galwan valley, India Army lost 20 soldiers, while the number of the Chinese casualties is said to be over 45. After denying any casualty for months, China has recently accepted the death of just four of its soldiers.

On-site video of last June’s #GalwanValley skirmish released.

It shows how did #India’s border troops gradually trespass into Chinese side. #ChinaIndiaFaceoff pic.twitter.com/3o1eHwrIB2 — Shen Shiwei沈诗伟 (@shen_shiwei) February 19, 2021

India-China standoff

India and China have been engaged in a stand-off along the LAC since April-May last year.

After nine rounds of military and diplomatic level talks, India and China have completed disengagement of frontline troops in the Pangong Lake area, the Defence Ministy said last week.

It said that the both sides have agreed to continue communication and "push for a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC)".

During the 10th round of Corps Commander level meeting, both countries agreed to continue to work to implement the consensus reached by "state leaders" of both the countries regarding the disengagement.