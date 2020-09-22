In Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami had announced many welfare schemes and development projects in the Ramanathapuram district. The CM also announced here that the wife of Galwan martyr Havildar Palani Vanathi Devi would be posted as a junior assistant in the Civil Supply Department.

Vanathi Devi received her appointment during the ceremony from the CM. Her husband passed away in the Galwan valley clash on June 15th this year.

Vanathi Devi receives a government posting

In the violent face-off between India and China in the Galwan Valley, Havildar Palani or K Palani lost his life. The 40-year-old soldier was survived by his wife Vanathi Devi and two children Prasanna and Divya.

Havildar Palani belonged to the Ramanathapuram district in Tamil Nadu. Now, his wife Vanathi Devi was appointed by the CM on Tuesday in the Civil Supply Department. She was also given a solatium of Rs 20 lakh.

Vanathi Devi had previously been working as a clerk at a college in the Ramanathapuram district. Havildar Palani had inspired many in his district to join the army through example. His brother too is posted in Rajasthan.

At the ceremony, CM Palaniswami launched 220 new projects in the Ramanathapuram district at a cost of Rs 70.54 crores. The CM also announced financial assistance of Rs 72.81 crores to 15,605 beneficiaries at the event.