India's history has many stories, many untold, giving us insights into just how much our ancestors contributed to the country, post and pre-Independence. On the occasion of Karnataka Rajyotsava, here's a fascinating story of a man from Mysore, who went on to build one of the magnificent landmarks in the country.

Vidhana Soudha, which was constructed in 1956, stands strong and tall in the heart of Karnataka in Bengaluru. But did you know who built this iconic landmark, which holds a rich history. More on that later, but first, the man behind Vidhana Soudha.

Who built Vidhana Soudha?

Kengal Hanumanthaiah contributed to the construction of Vidhana Soudha, which serves as the seat of the state legislature to this day. The second CM of Karnataka, which was then called Mysore State, envisioned Vidhana Soudha after Hanumanthaiah vowed to create a monument that would showcase the best of Karnataka's indigenous architectural style, incorporating elements of Dravidian styles. His is one of the statues that you'll find installed in front of the Vidhana Soudha.

Vidhana Soudha

Vidhana Soudha's foundation stone was laid by Jawaharlal Nehru. Hanumanthaiah spent Rs 15 million for the construction of the building at the time, for which he was criticised. It is spread over a land area of 24 hectares and the actual building itself is built on the area around 700 by 350 metres. With this, Vidhana Soudha is the largest Legislative building in India.