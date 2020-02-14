While the nation is remembering the martyrs on the first anniversary of Pulwama terror attack, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday, February 14 raised questions asking who benefitted from the terror attack. The BJP hit back, claiming that he had given a "clean chit" to Pakistan in the case.

'What is the outcome of the inquiry into the attack?'

Rahul Gandhi tweeted: "Today, as we remember our 40 CRPF martyrs in the Pulwama attack, let us ask: Who benefitted the most from the attack? What is the outcome of the inquiry into the attack? Who in the BJP government has been held accountable for the security lapses that allowed the attack?"

Some vehicles in a convoy of 78 buses carrying around 2,500 security personnel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway were rammed by an explosive-laden vehicle driven by a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad at Lethpora in Pulwama district on February 14 last year, resulting in the deaths of 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel and the attacker.

A Court of Inquiry, as well as an internal inquiry by the CRPF into the attack, were ordered, though the government is yet to reveal their reports.

BJP's Amit Malviya accuses Gandhi of giving 'clean chit' to Pakistan

Reacting to Gandhi's tweet, Bharatiya Janata Party's IT Cell chief Amit Malviya accused Gandhi of giving the clean chit to Pakistan on its role in the attack.

"...allowed the attack? Are you, Mr Gandhi, suggesting that Pakistan is not responsible for the attack in Pulwama? Why would you insist on giving them a clean chit? Did you not see the Indian forces take out terrorists in Balakot? Are you disappointed that India took resolute action?" tweeted Malviya.