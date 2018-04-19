Atishi Marlena, the education advisor for the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi, was among nine party members ousted due to a Union home ministry advisory that stated their position was not approved by the Centre.

Marlena, an Oxford graduate, is known for reforming the education system in the national capital under an honorarium of Re 1 per month. However, the dismissal letter reached Marlena Tuesday, April 17, while she was reportedly attending a meeting with NGO Teach for India.

"There is staff at the Secretariat to deliver communications, both urgent and routine, to different floors. She thought it was a routine letter. The meeting stopped for a bit as she opened the letter and read it," an unnamed source was quoted as saying by The Indian Express. The meeting came to an end after Marlena read the letter.

Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia took to Twitter to express his dissatisfaction over the dismissal of AAP's education advisor. He said over a series of tweets:

Modi Govt's order to remove Delhi govt advisors is a conspiracy to derail education revolution in Delhi.



Real intention of the order is to paralyse our govt work, since no BJP govt has been able to deliver anything on education & health



1/n — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) April 17, 2018

No wonder why Modi govt decided to remove advisors like @AtishiMarlena -

an Stephenian who later studied at Oxford, then worked as Rhodes scholar, and then joined Delhi Education govt as advisor.

She was working with me on Re 1/pm salary for last 3 years.

2/n — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) April 17, 2018

BJP appoints babas as advisors

for huge salaries, spread hate & violence.



Our advisors excel in education & health. If BJP wants it can compare any of its govt in India with our govt on Health, Education, Power, Water, Social welfare etc etc



3/n — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) April 17, 2018

In their hurry to sack our advisors, Modi govt did not even check their facts. Four of the nine have already left long time back.

One of them- @raghav_chadha worked with me in 2016 for two and half months only at Re 1/pm salary (i.e. total Re 2.5/-).

4/n — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) April 17, 2018

Who is Atishi Marlena?