Atishi, a prominent figure in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), is set to make history as the youngest Chief Minister of Delhi. The 43-year-old's appointment has been approved by the top brass of AAP, marking a significant milestone in her political journey. Born on June 8, 1981, to Delhi University professors Vijay Singh and Tripta Wahi, Atishi hails from a Rajput family with Punjabi roots. Her educational journey began in Delhi, where she attended Springdales School, Pusa Road, and later graduated in History from St. Stephen's College, University of Delhi, in 2001.

Her thirst for knowledge led her to Oxford University in the UK for further studies. Before her foray into politics, Atishi was a History and English teacher at Rishi Valley School in Andhra Pradesh. This background in education would later play a pivotal role in her political career, shaping her approach to policy-making and governance.

Atishi's political journey began with the founding of AAP in 2013. She quickly became deeply involved in the party's policy-making activities, demonstrating her commitment to public service. Her work in the 'Water Satyagraha' in Madhya Pradesh in 2015 further cemented her position within the party.

In 2018, however, her political career faced a setback when Union Home Minister Amit Shah dismissed her as the Advisor of the Delhi Education Department. Her position was declared null and void by the ministry order. Despite this setback, Atishi remained undeterred. In 2019, she was the AAP candidate for East Delhi in the Lok Sabha elections. Although she lost to BJP's Gautam Gambhir by a significant margin, this did not deter her political ambitions.

In 2020, Atishi was elected as an MLA from the Kalkaji Assembly constituency in the national capital. Her political career took a significant turn in March 2023 when she was appointed a minister following the arrest of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the excise policy case. As a minister, Atishi's portfolio included key departments such as Education, Power, Water, PWD, and Services.

Atishi's rise to power has not been without its share of controversies. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused Kejriwal of selecting a puppet to maintain control within AAP amid reports of internal power struggles. Furthermore, her family has been criticized over alleged ties to Afzal Guru, a Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist. Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal expressed her disapproval of Atishi's nomination as Chief Minister, accusing Atishi's parents of writing mercy petitions on Guru's behalf.

Atishi's mother, Tripta Wahi, has been linked to S.A.R. Geelani, one of the notorious faces and sympathisers of Afzal Guru. Her father, Vijay Singh, edits a communist website, Revolutionary Democracy, which upholds the legacy of the former Soviet dictator Joseph Vissarionovich Stalin.

In a move that sparked much debate, Atishi dropped 'Marlena' from her name during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The name, a combination of Marx and Lenin, was dropped to avoid any perception of Christian affiliation.

Atishi's journey from an educator to a key figure in AAP and now the potential Chief Minister of Delhi is reminiscent of the meteoric rise of many political figures in history. Her story is a testament to the power of perseverance, dedication, and commitment to public service. Despite the controversies and setbacks, Atishi's journey continues to inspire many, marking a new chapter in the political landscape of Delhi.