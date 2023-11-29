Nine days after he was repatriated to his parent cadre, senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Atal Dulloo on Wednesday was appointed as Chief Secretary of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to an order, Dulloo will assume the charge as chief secretary from December 01.

"Consequent upon superannuation of Arun Kumar Mehta, IAS (AGMUT:1988) on 30.11.2023 and on repatriation from Central Deputation, Atal Dulloo, IAS (AGMUT: 1988) is hereby appointed as Chief Secretary, Jammu & Kashmir w.e.f.01.12.2023 or from date of assumption of charge, whichever is later and until further orders," reads the order.

Repatriated to J&K cadre on November 20

Atal Dulloo was repatriated to his parent (Union Territory) cadre at the request of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on November 20. He was serving as Secretary Department of Border Management in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Present Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta will attain the age of superannuation by November end.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved repatriation of Atal Dulloo, IAS (UT:89), Secretary, Department of Border Management to his parent cadre on the request of Ministry of Home Affairs," read an order issued by the Secretary Appointments Committee of the Cabinet & Establishment Officer of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions on November 20.

Dulloo, an IAS officer of erstwhile J&K (now AGMUT) cadre, had proceeded on central deputation in June this year to replace Dharmendra Sangwar as Secretary, Border Management, who attained superannuation on June 30.

Before proceeding on deputation, Dulloo was the Financial Commissioner Agriculture Production Department in J&K.

Dulloo served on important positions in J&K

A seasoned bureaucrat, Dulloo, in the bureaucratic circles, is known for his amiable, non-confrontational style of functioning. Dulloo also served as the Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Finance department, at J&K for a long period.

He served as the Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) of the Agriculture Production Department and was born on October 24, 1966, in the Valley.

Atal Dulloo belongs to the 1989 batch of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir cadre and began his central deputation on July 1, 2023.

His extensive experience working in various districts of Jammu and Kashmir, in addition to his service at the civil secretariat, made him a strong candidate for the position of Chief Secretary of J&K.

Throughout his career, Atal Dulloo has held various roles, starting as a sub-divisional magistrate in Ladakh. On August 24, 2018, the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet approved the return of three senior IAS officers, including Atal Dulloo, from central deputation to the erstwhile state. During his central deputation, he served as Joint Secretary in the Department of Rural Development for five years.