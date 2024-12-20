The annual day event of Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai was nothing less than an awards night as some of the biggest Bollywood names graced the event. From Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan to Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan; the big wigs were there to cheer for their kids.

Shahid Kapoor was also present at the annual day for his kids – Misha and Zain. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were also present to root for their kids – Taimur and Jehangir. A picture from the event, shared by Viral Bhayani, has now grabbed the spotlight for an unintentional 'Jab We Met' moment between Kareena and Shahid.

Shahid - Kareena remind fans of Geet - Aditya

Shahid Kapoor was seated right behind Kareena Kapoor Khan at the annual day event and their pictures have now led netizens to come out with the wittiest and funniest comments. Let's take a look at some of them. "Hats off to the person who arranged the seats," wrote a user. "Who arranged the seats?" another person asked.

"So many exes in B town, and they all socialize in same circle," read a comment.

"Shahid's face says it all," another person commented.

"They will be forever favourites as geet and Aditya," a social media user opined.

"They still look so good together," another social media user wrote.

"They looked awkward, and fully aware about each other's presence," one more social media user observed.

"Geet aditya watching their kids from different partner," read one more of the comments.

When Shahid bumped into a pregnant Kareena

This is not the first time that Shahid and Kareena have bumped into each other. Prior to this too, on several occasions, the two have been under the same roof. Back when Kareena was pregnant with Taimur and Shahid just had Misha, the duo met and exchanged pleasantries at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards.

"Yes, I did bump into her and it was heartwarming to see her fully pregnant, because I've just been through (that experience of) having a baby. I felt happy for her. I asked her when she was due, and she told me it is sometime next month. She also asked about Misha. So it was very nice," the Teri Baaton Mein Aisha Uljha Jiya actor had said.