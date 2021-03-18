Who is Arindam Bagchi; India's Ministry of External Affairs gets new spokesperson [details]

In a surprising move, India's Ministry of External Affairs gets a new spokesperson. Arindam Bagchi, IFS, will be appointed Joint Secretary XP Division, replacing Anurag Srivatsava. An official statement is yet to be made, but sources have confirmed the change.

According to reports, Srivatsava will be taking Bagchi's current position as Joint Secretary (north) while Bagchi fills the spokesperson position. Bagchi was reportedly considered for the position of MEA spokesperson earlier too.

Who is Arindam Bagchi?

Arindam Bagchi is a 1995 batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, who has served at various capacities in the government. He has held the post of Arindam Bagchi appointed India's Ambassador to Croatia in 2018 and prior to that, he served as India's Deputy High Commissioner to Sri Lanka in Colombo. His current role was heading the crucial northern division of MEA, which handles Bhutan and Nepal affairs.