Mohanlal, the complete actor in Mollywood, recently shared a photo on his social media handle with popular tea stall owners Vijayan and Mohana Vijayan. In his post, Mohanlal also revealed that he enjoyed a meal brought by these tea stall owners.

"The amazing couple Mr. Vijayan & Mrs. Mohana Vijayan who traveled to 25 countries despite all their limitations, solely by running the famous Sri Balaji Coffee House, Gandhi Nagar in Kochi. I feel blessed to have had their company in my home and appreciate the meal they brought for me...Truly an inspiration to all," wrote Mohanlal on his Facebook page.

Why Mohanlal found time to meet Vijayan and Mohana Vijayan?

Vijayan and Mohana Vijayan are the owners of a tea stall named 'Sree Balaji Coffee House' in Cochin. The couple has been running this tea stall for the past four decades and using their profit gained through this business, the couple has travelled to 25 countries.

The inspiring tale of these tea stall owners was also featured in a documentary titled 'Invisible Wings' directed by Hari M Mohanan.

Mohanlal busy with Jeethu Joseph's thriller

On the other hand, Mohanlal is currently busy with the shooting of his new movie 'Ram'. Apart from Mohanlal, the film also stars Trisha Krishnan and Indrajith Sukumaran in other prominent roles.

As per reports, 'Ram' will showcase the story of a series of murders that take place in nine different countries. The film will be shot in a huge budget in various exotic foreign locales.

The upcoming movie of Mohanlal is 'Kunjali Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham' directed by Priyadarshan. The film is loaded with an ensemble star cast that includes Manju Warrier, Arjun Sarja, Prabhu Ganeshan, Pranav Mohanlal and Siddique. Kunjali Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham will showcase the story of a 16th-century naval chieftain of the Zamorin of Calicut. The film is expected to hit the screens on March 26, 2020.