Subscription-based adult content creation platform OnlyFans has announced the appointment of Mumbai-born Amrapali "Ami" Gan as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Gan will assume the day-to-day leadership of the company from Tim Stokely, who will be stepping down to pursue new endeavours.

Stokely has led the company for the last five years and appointed Gan to continue the company's growth and drive its vision and commitment to empower creators.

"Ami has a deep passion for OnlyFans' business and I'm passing the baton to a friend and colleague who has the vision and drive to help the organisation reach its tremendous potential," said Stokely, the company's founder.

"OnlyFans is still a new company and Ami brings a fresh energy and reflects who we are as a business," Stokely added.

Who is Amrapali Gan?

Amrapali Gan, 36, served as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer for OnlyFans and has been with the organisation since 2020, working side-by-side with Stokely to grow OnlyFans into the platform it is today.

Gan is taking over this role from Stokely, who has been at the helm since founding the company in 2016. He will continue with OnlyFans as an advisor guiding this leadership transition.

Before joining OnlyFans, Gan worked with rapid growth companies and fast-moving consumer industries.

"I am proud to assume this role. I look forward to continuing to work closely with our creator community to help them maximise control over, and monetise, their content," said Gan.

OnlyFans, which is known for hosting adult content, allows creators to monetise the content they want to share.

OnlyFans has 180 million registered users and over two million creators worldwide. It has paid out over $5 billion to its content creators since it first started trading five years ago.

(With inputs from IANS)