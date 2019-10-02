Rahul Siplugunj, Varun Sandesh, Punarnavi Bhupalam and Mahesh Vitta were nominated for the elimination from the house of Akkineni Nagarjuna's hosted reality TV show Bigg Boss Telugu 3 in week 11.

The 71st day of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 witnessed a brand task named 'Ralle Ratnalu' for the nominations. As per this task, the contestants were supposed to give up the luxuries and lead a rustic life in the garden area. They were not allowed to enter the house and use the minimum amenities placed outside the house till the end of the task. They have to buy things for their need, by selling the stones to Sreemukhi, the captain of the house.

As per the task Ralle Ratnalu, the housemates had to collect stones with labels 20, 50, 100 and 200 from the shower that falls from the sky at intervals and stop it once they hear the buzzer sound. The contestant, who collects less worth of stones, will be disqualified from the task and nominated for elimination from Bigg Boss Telugu 3 this week. Captain Sreemukhi will take the decision at crucial times.

There were four rounds of the buzzer in this task, which got extended to 72nd day too. Rahul Siplugunj, Mahesh Vitta, Punarnavi Bhupalam and Varun Sandesh collected fewer stones than others, were disqualified and nominated for the elimination from Bigg Boss Telugu 3, respectively, in the first to fourth round of buzzer. Viewers can save their favourites by voting for them through phone calls or Hotstar App.

Here are the steps to save them.

Missed call from Phone

Step 1: Find your favourite contestant's missed call number form the below table.

Step 2: Dial it.

Step 3: Give missed call to that number.

Step 4: Your vote is submitted.

Note: Only 10 missed call can be given from one phone number in a week.

Here are the Missed Call Numbers of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 contestants:

No Contestant Phone no 1 Rahul Siplugunj 8466 996 706 2 Mahesh Vitta 8466 996 712 3 Punarnavi Bhupalam 84669 96 709 4 Varun Sandesh 84669 96 714

Voting on Hotstar App

1 – Download the Hotstar app from Playstore and install it on your smartphone.

2 – Login to the page through your e-mail or Facebook account.

3 – Type Bigg Boss Telugu in the Search bar and press Enter.

4 – Click on the green 'Vote' button below the video

5 - Find the names of the contestants who are facing elimination test this week.

6 - You will get 10 votes per day till Saturday midnight. You can either cast those votes to one person or divide it among the nominated contestants.

7 – One click on any contestant is considered one vote and you have to click ten times to cast 10 votes. Once you click on any contestant, you cannot take back the vote. You need to decide on who you want to vote for before clicking on anyone.