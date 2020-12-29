US President-elect Joe Biden announced the members of his White House Office of Digital Strategy, where Kashmir-born Aisha Shah has bagged a senior position.

According to an announcement by the Biden transition team, Aisha Shah has secured the position of a Partnerships Manager at the White House Office of Digital Strategy, which would be headed by Rob Flaherty, Director of Digital Strategy,

"This team of diverse experts has a wide range of experience in digital strategy and will help connect the White House to the American people in new and innovative ways. They bring a shared commitment to building our nation back better, and I am thrilled to have them on our team," US President-elect Joe Biden said.

Unknown facts about Aisha Shah

Aisha Shah was born in Kashmir and raised in Louisiana.

Shah previously served as digital partnerships manager in the Biden-Harris Campaign.

Shah currently serves as an advancement specialist for the Smithsonian Institution.

Previosuly, Shah worked as an assistant manager on the Corporate Fund of the John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, supporting the first-ever expansion of a presidential memorial.

Shah also served as a strategic communications specialist at Buoy, an integrated marketing firm that specialises in social impact communications, as well as spitfire strategies, where she enabled nonprofits to use pop culture as a tool for social change.

Other members of the White House Office of Digital Strategy are:

Brendan Cohen (Platform Manager)

Maha Ghandour (Digital Partnerships Manager)

Jonathan Hebert (Video Director)

Jaime Lopez (Director of Platforms)

Carahna Magwood (Creative Director)

Abbey Pitzer (Designer)

Olivia Raisner (Traveling Content Director)

Rebecca Rinkevich (Deputy Director Of Digital Strategy)

Christian Tom (Deputy Director Of Digital Strategy)

Cameron Trimble (Director of Digital Engagement).

In addition to amplifying and engaging users online through traditional measures, the White House Office of Digital Strategy will develop partnerships that are focused on extending the president-elect's reach beyond his own social platforms.

(With inputs from wires)