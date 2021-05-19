India's Adline Quadros Castelino emerged as the 3rd runner-up at the Miss Universe 2020. Adline might not have won the biggest trophy of the night, but she has won our hearts. Adline has not only been trending on social platforms for the last two days but also widely searched on the internet. The Indian beauty has got everyone talking about her fabulous run at the pageant.

Adline is just 22-year-old and moved from Kuwait to India. She moved to Mumbai at the age of 15. She is a Manglorean Catholic from Karnataka. She reportedly was good in academics and graduate. She also won Liva Miss Diva Universe 2020. Adline has been actively working towards providing means to support the livelihoods of farmers to stop the alarming rate of suicide cases among them.

Soon after Adline's win as a runner-up, former Miss India Celina Jaitly commended her with a beautiful message. She wrote, "I didn't realise, it would take 20 years for India to reach the position again." Celina had also been ranked the 4th runner-up at Miss Universe in 2001. Celina shared a picture of herself from the pageant along with one featuring Adline from this year's pageant. "Hearty congratulations to Adline Castelino on nailing the runners up for India, congratulations...Its great to see India back in the game.#india #missindia #celinajaitly #celina #celinajaitley #adlinecastelino #missuniverse," she further wrote.

In the final round, Adline was asked a question related to the pandemic. She was asked, "Should countries lockdown due to COVID-19 despite the strain on their economies, or should they open their borders and risk a potential increase in infection rates?" To which Adline had replied that government should draw a balance between economy and health. Her answer received tremendous applause and even won her the coveted award.