The long-awaited whitewashing work on the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, officially commenced on Sunday, with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) overseeing the entire process.

The work is being carried out by a team of nine labourers who were appointed by the ASI. The first phase of the project involves applying white paint to the exterior of the mosque, in line with the historical aesthetic of the structure.

Zafar Ali, the President of the Shahi Jama Masjid, shared his insights into the project, emphasising that the work began as per the orders of the Allahabad High Court.

He said, "As per the orders of the High Court, whitewashing and painting have already begun. It is being conducted under the supervision of the ASI team, with nine workers currently on site. If more workers are needed, the number will be increased tomorrow. The work is progressing rapidly and efficiently."

The painting and whitewashing work is part of a court-mandated effort to restore and preserve the mosque's exterior. The labourers, who have come from Delhi, are focused on covering the entire outer wall of the mosque.

According to one of the workers, "Eight other labourers are working. The backside will be painted, and the entire exterior will be covered. We are whitewashing first; we came from Delhi."

The mosque committee, led by Zafar Ali, is closely monitoring the work, ensuring that it meets both historical and legal requirements. The process, which is expected to be completed in several days, aims to restore the beauty of the Shahi Jama Masjid, a significant religious landmark in Sambhal.

This initiative follows the recent court ruling directing the ASI to complete the whitewashing of the mosque's outer walls within a week, further cementing the commitment to preserving the mosque's historical integrity.

It is noteworthy that the whitewashing pertains solely to the mosque's outer wall, as clarified by Advocate Hari Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side in the case.

Additionally, the court has also mandated the installation of lighting around the mosque's exterior to enhance its visibility.

