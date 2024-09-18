Soha Ali Khan spilled quite some beans on their royal lineage and inheritance. The actress also shed light on the luxurious Pataudi palace and how they maintain the expenses of the vast property. In an interview with Cyrus Broacha on the Housing.com YouTube channel, Soha spoke about what all Saif Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore do to bring down the maintenance expenditure.

Soha Ali Khan revealed that they get the Pataudi palace whitewashed and not painted as it is less expensive and more cost effective. She also added that nothing new has been bought for the palace in a long time as it is the architecture they want to focus on not the objects. The Rang De Basanti actress also said that it is Sharmila Tagore who keeps a check on the daily and monthly expenses.

Who does what

"My mother sits with her hisaab-kitaab; she knows daily expenditure and monthly expenditure. For example, we whitewash Pataudi, it's not painted because it's a lot less expensive. And we haven't bought anything new for a long time. It's the architecture of the place that's most inviting; it's not the things, it's not the objects," she said in the interview.

The royal lineage

"I was born after the privy purses and royal titles were abolished in 1970. My brother was born a prince, because he was born in 1970... With the titles comes a lot of responsibility and bills... My grandmother was the begum of Bhopal and my grandfather was the nawab of Pataudi; he loved her for many years but was not allowed to marry her," she further added.

Soha also revealed how her grandfather ran out of money while building Pataudi palace and thus used carpets instead of marbles at many places.