Few in the country can boast about being royal in any way. Saif Ali Khan is a true blue blood. That by no means indicates that life isn't a struggle for royals, nobody really knows what they face when it's written off as privilege and first-world problems.

Saif Ali Khan had recently opened up about how he earned back the Pataudi Palace, which was converted into a hotel between 2005 and 2014. The Palace was is now valued at a mind-boggling Rs 800 crore. Would this add to Kareena Kapoor's net worth as well?

Saif Ali Khan earns back 800-cr ancestral Pataudi Palace

Ancestry has been quite important to Indian culture, but it perhaps means a lot more to an Indian royal family. Therefore, to let go of it, or hand it over would be like giving someone a part of themselves. Not that plebeians understand these concerns.

For a long time, everyone believed Bollywood actor, Saif Ali Khan, and Mansoor Ali Khan's son inherited the grand Pataudi Palace, just by virtue of being his heir. The Palace functioned as a heritage hotel for a long time between 2005 and 2014 when Mansoor Ali Khan passed away.

Saif Ali Khan in an interview last month revealed that the popular notion wasn't true. The actor said that the Palace got rented to Neemrana Hotels under the care of Aman Nath and Francis Wacziarg. They had let Saif Ali Khan know that if he wanted the Palace back he could inform them. When he did, they told him he would have to pay a huge sum of money.

Saif Ali Khan earned the property back on his own merit through films, "The house I'm supposed to have inherited has been earned back through money from films. You can't live off the past. At least we can't in our family, because there was nothing. There is history, culture, beautiful photographs; and, of course, some land. It has been a privileged upbringing. But there's been no inheritance."

The actor, his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur often visit the 10-acre property with 150 rooms during the winter. The actress herself is one of Bollywood's richest actresses, behind Deepika Padukone with a whopping INR 413 crore net worth with numerous properties to her name. The Pataudi Palace and the estate 'Ibrahim Kothi' is situated in Pataudi, in Gurgaon, Haryana. It is valued on the real-estate market at 800 crores. Surely, this will add to the couple's combined net worth.