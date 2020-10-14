A hardcore fan of former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district has painted his house yellow -- the colour of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Not only the outer walls are painted yellow, but they also sport the CSK logo, "the lion", the tagline "whistle podu" and a portrait of Dhoni.

Gopikrishnan, the fan, has also loudly proclaimed that he is an ardent Dhoni fan by painting in bold letters '#HOME OF DHONI FAN' above the entrance of the house.

"It took me about two-and-a-half days to complete the art work - Dhoni's portrait, lion logo and the tagline. The building was painted by others," P. Selvarasu, an artist who is also a part-time art teacher, told IANS.

"I also like Dhoni. First, I had a look at the building. The client gave me some pictures of Dhoni and the most suitable for the building was selected," Selvarasu added.

According to him, it was really fun doing that work and there was no difficulty in completing the assignment.

Selvarasu said a mix of colours - white, yellow, orange and red - were used to do the art work.

According to reports, Gopikrishnan works in the Middle East and owing to Covid-19, he has returned home. Reports also said that he had splashed around Rs 1.50 lakh to paint the CSK colours.

Chennai Super Kings, the three-time IPL champions, have not been able to play as per the expectations in the ongoing 13th edition of the tournament being staged in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Out of the eight matches they have played so far, the Men in Yellow have registered wins in only three and are currently placed at the sixth spot in the points table.

CSK, who defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday night in Dubai, will next face Delhi Capitals on Saturday.