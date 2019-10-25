Finally, amidst all the hype and expectations, Thalapathy Vijay and Nayanthara's Whistle, the Telugu version of Bigil has released as a Diwali bonanza and it is nothing less than an inspiration for all the youngsters. This three-hour film is a complete grandeur and doesn't fail in its attempt to entertain the audience in every scene and frame. Directed by Atlee Kumar, this film is an intense action drama with the essence of sports to it.

Story

The film is about Micheal Rajappa aka Bigil (Vijay) a football player who gives up his career in the sport due to certain circumstances. A few turns of events in his life lead him to become the coach of the female football team. He clears every hurdle that comes in their way to Nationals and how he does that remains a secret for the audience to watch for themselves. Meanwhile, Michael has a success story to narrate, where his father Rajappa remains his inspiration.

Performances

As usual, Vijay has nailed the performance living up to the expectations of his fans. The actor in dual roles performed with ease and remains to the soul of the film. Clearly no other actor could play the character of Bigil better than Vijay. Even the girls who played the roles of football players have a story to narrate in this film and are in their best forms.

Nayanthara plays a key role and definitely ups the glamour quotient of the film and has done equally well as and with Vijay. Yogi Babu's rib-tickling comedy entertains the audience to the core. Jackie Shroff, as the antagonist, has elevated the story. Once again, Atlee has proved himself to be one of the finest directors Indian cinema has now.

Technicalities

The music and background are composed by AR Rahman which undoubtedly elevates every single emotion in the film. This film marks the music directors second collaboration with Atlee after Mersal and his fifth one with Vijay. Action sequences by Anal Arasu are well done and the audience is sure to enjoy the action sequences as they have been choreographed to enhance all the mannerisms of Vijay which are popular among his fans.

GK Vishnu's cinematography is definitely an asset to the film. The scenes shot in the stadium where the girls play the football match have been captured well which increases the intensity among the viewers. Watch out for the track Sivangi (Singapenney) from the film, gives one goosebumps. On the whole, this film is a must-watch for every youngster and is a complete family entertainer.