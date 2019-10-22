It is known that Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif Kaid has launched her own brand of cosmetics which is called 'Kay Beauty by Katrina Kaif'. The actress has become one among many other Bollywood stars who have outfit brands of their own.

Well, the recent promotional video of the brand is out and this time, it has a surprise for all its viewers. Actress Nayanthara has collaborated with Katrina for promoting the brand and she is seen in the latest video, which is going viral all over. Nayanthara looks smouldering hot, bold and beautiful in this video. The video has popular public figures Saina Nehwal and Raja Kumari also.

It feels great to see someone like Nayanthara and her fans down south are super happy as she represents the south in that video. With bold eyelashes and nude lipsticks, which are one among the many collections on Kay beauty, the Sye Raa actress looks dazzling.

Thanking Nayanthara, Katrina took to her Instagram post and wrote, "A big big thank you to the gorgeous South Superstar #Nayanthara for coming down to Mumbai in between her hectic schedule to be a part of the Kay Beauty campaign. So generous and gracious........... forever grateful ❤stay tuned for campaign coming tomorowwwww @kaybykatrina." (sic)

The fans of these two pretty queens are eagerly waiting to know more about this exciting new collaboration. Also, it is expected that many more promos of the duo will be out.

When Katrina announced her beauty line, even Salman Khan took to his Instagram account and shared the latest promo. He wrote, "What is Kay beauty doing out in the stores ... it should b in ur homes on ur dressing tables and on ur face without being in sum1's face....Kay beauty out now in stores and on nykaa.com! Follow @kaybykatrina now!