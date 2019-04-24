After Sara Ali Khan expressed her liking for Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor said that she would want to kiss Vicky Kaushal over Kartik.

It has been reported that Sridevi's two daughters Janhvi and Khushi recently appeared on a TV chat show, where the Dhadak actress revealed whom she would want to kiss between Vicky and Kartik.

According to DNA, when Janhvi was asked to name one between the two actors that she would want to kiss, the actress immediately chose the Uri actor over Kartik. Earlier, Sara had named Kartik on Koffee with Karan when she was asked who she would want to date.

The two young actors were later introduced to each other by Ranveer Singh, and in a video, Kartik and Sara were seen blushing while being introduced. Later several speculations and rumours of something romantic brewing between them were made.

The rumours had gone stronger after Sara and her crush were signed together for Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2. Pictures and videos of the duo riding together across Mumbai streets had gone viral on social media. While many of their fans believed that they are actually dating each other, there has not been any confirmation on it.

Meanwhile, Janvhi after her successful debut in Dhadak will next be seen in Karan Johar's Takht. The mega-budget film holds a huge star cast involving Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. Takht is slated to be released in 2020.