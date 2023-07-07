Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif garners a huge fan following and whenever she is spotted at events, the actor obliges fans by clicking pictures with them. Known for her flawless beauty, and acting mettle.

The actress recently took time off from her busy schedule holidaying with her actor-husband Vicky Kaushal in NYC. Over the weeks, several fans clubs share pictures of Vicky and Katrina having a gala time during their trip.

Katrina was mobbed by fans at Mumbai airport where is Vicky Kaushal?

On Friday morning, the actor was clicked at Mumbai airport as she returned from NYC, as Katrina made her way out of the airport, she was surrounded by a bunch of male fans who wanted to take selfies with the actress.

Fans surrounded Katrina to click selfies with her. In no time the situation became out of control, when Katrina could barely walk towards her car. The actor however smiled and clicked selfies with most of her fans. Seeing the uncontrolled chaos at the airport, Katrina's bodyguard had to push a couple of people away so that the actress could walk to her car.

The video of Katrina being mobbed at the airport went viral in no time. Social media users were irked seeing fans behaving rowdily and pushing each other to click selfies with the star.

Netizens react

Commenting on the video, one user said, "I know it comes with the job but it must be so creepy to have all these men just walk around you."

The next one averred, "No matter what people think about her, the fact is she has set a standard for herself and cemented herself in the Indian dictionary what more can a star do."

A user wrote, "Fans should really show some respect towards an individual..especially a woman! If I was her I would be petrified...."

Another user wrote, "Come on guys..we know she's gorgeous but that doesn't mean you force yourself on her to take selfies...show some respect.."

The third one mentioned, "I am surprised she didn't freak out with all the pushing and shoving. Lovely to see her being so indulgent to her fans who can get so rowdy at the best of times!

A section of netizens quizzed, where is Vicky Kaushal? as Katrina was vacationing in New York with her actor-husband Vicky Kaushal.

Katrina's airport look

Katrina wore a beige top and blue denim. She kept her tresses open and rounded up her look with sunglasses.

Katrina will be seen in Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi.