With dhol, tasha, crackers and flowers devotees have welcomed Lord Ganesha at pandals and their homes. The entire country is filled with festive fervour, especially in Maharashtra. Several Bollywood celebrities have welcomed Bappa idols home. Many TV celebs have also kept Ganesha's idol at home. From Ankita Lokhande, Ekta Kapoor to Arjun Bijlani to Bharti Singh among others.

Abhishek Kumar, Khanzaadi touch Ankita's mother's feet; Ayesha Khan, Samarth Jurel pose with Ankita Lokhande during Ganesh puja

On Wednesday evening, Ankita Lokhande reunited with Bigg Boss 17 housemates Abhishek Kumar, Ayesha Khan, Khanzaadi, and Samarth Jurel for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at her home. They took part in Gauri Pooja and Maha Ganpati aarti.

However, her husband Vicky Jain missed the event due to business commitments.

A video shows, Abhishek and Khanzaadi touching the feet of Ankita's mother.

Ankita was also seen performing aarti and also put tika on everyone's forehead.

In all the videos Ankita was seen dancing and rejoicing in the festive fervour.

Netizens had mixed reactions to Ankita jumping with joy, some said she is overreacting to the situation and some defended her and mentioned, 'She is simply enjoying'.

A section of netizens also mentioned that Khanzaadi and Abhishek are looking like a married couple.

On Saturday, Ankita gave a sneak peek into her celebrations with her family. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress posted a video along with a series of photos celebrating Ganesha Utsav.

Ankita captioned, "Ganapati Bappa Moriya."

Work Front

Ankita Lokhande was last seen in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar alongside Randeep Hooda. Speaking about her other upcoming ventures, the actress is yet to make an official announcement regarding the same.