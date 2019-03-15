Director Kishore Kumaar's Telugu movie Where is the Venkatalakshmi (WITV) starring Raai Laxmi, Madhunandan, Pujita Ponnada and Gemini Suresh has received good review and rating from the audience.

Where is the Venkatalakshmi is a horror comedy thriller movie, which has been written by debutante director Kishore Kumaar. M Sridhar Reddy, H Anand Reddy and RK Reddy have jointly produced it under the banner ABT Creations. The film has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.19 hours.

Where is the Venkatalakshmi story: Set in a village, the film is about four characters like Venkatalakshmi, Chanti, Pandu and Veera Reddy. A series of interesting events unfolds after the arrival of Venkatalakshmi as the new school teacher in the village. These incidents lead to unexpected consequences. What happens next forms the crux of its story.

Performances: As a teacher, Raai Laxmi has done brilliant job and her performance is one of the highlights of Where is the Venkatalakshmi. Madhunandan, Pujita Ponnada, Gemini Suresh and Brahmaji have also delivered good performances, which are among the assets of the movie, say the audience.

Technical: Where is the Venkatalakshmi has decent production values and picturisation, background score, punch dialogues and special effects are the attractions and on the technical front, add the viewers.

Where is the Venkatalakshmi review live updates: We bring you some viewers response on the film shared on Twitter. Scroll down to see audience's reaction: