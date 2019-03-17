Raai Laxmi's much-awaited film Where is the Venkatalakshmi (WITV) was leaked online on its opening day and the free download of the full movie is likely to take a toll on its collection at the box office.

Raai Laxmi, who is known for her item numbers, had released her latest movie Where is the Venkatalakshmi on March 15. The actress, who has promoted the film heavily, is hoping that it will be a big hit of her career. But to her disappointment, a notorious gang has released the full movie for free download.

This notorious gang apparently recorded the complete movie of Where is the Venkatalakshmi during its screening in a cinema hall and leaked on its website even before the film completed its first day at the box office. The website offers seven different types of prints ranging from 2.2 GB to 200 MB frp, free download. Some people, who watch this pirated copy, advise others not go for it.

Where is the Venkatalakshmi is a horror comedy film with interesting twists and turns. The movie is about two siblings Chanti Gadu (Praveen) and Pandu Gadu (Madhu), who create a lot of trouble in their village. Both of them fall for a teacher named Gauri (Lakshmi Rai). But to their shock, Gauri is a ghost who forces them to bring a box from the goons. How they manage to save the lives forms the crux.

Where is the Venkatalakshmi starring Laxmi Raai, Praveen, Madhu Nandan, Pujita Ponnada and Brahmaji, is a small budget movie and it is said to have earned table profit its producers before its release. The movie was released in a limited number of screens as it clashes with five other new movies. The film has got a good opening at the box office and is able to strike a chord with the viewers.

The word of mouth has boosted its collection on Saturday and Sunday, but many are not able to watch it due to its unavailability in their nearby theatres. This apparently forced some filmgoers to find its pirated copy on torrent sites. The makers need to address the issue quickly. Otherwise, it will affect its collection at the box office.

We at International Business Times, India are strictly against piracy of any film and we condemn people who support it. We always stand by the film industry which has suffered huge losses due to piracy. We also request you to join us in the fight against piracy.

Say no to piracy and encourage filmmakers by watching films in cinema halls.