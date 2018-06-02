The first lady of the United States Melania Trump has not been seen in public since May 10, when she and president Donald Trump welcomed three American detainees home from North Korea at the Andrews Air Force Base. It has been 22 days since she has made a public appearance and social media users are now questioning the FLOTUS' whereabouts.

Strangely, the White House too hasn't spoken about Melania since she underwent a kidney surgery.

Melania is also skipping the trip to Camp David, and the president is likely to travel to the retreat in Maryland without his wife.

Considering people often see the first lady on official duty or just accompanying her husband on various trips, they seem to have got really curious about why she was so quiet and is basically MIA. While Melania did post a tweet on May 31 and spoke about how the media was making pointless speculations about her and her health, her followers aren't really convinced that it was she who wrote the tweet.

"I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I'm doing. Rest assured, I'm here at the @WhiteHouse w my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people!" she wrote.

And thanks to this absence, several conspiracy theories have emerged online. While one has it that she has left the White House and moved back to New York City, another theory says that she may be secretly cooperating with Robert Mueller, the attorney investigating Russia's interference in US elections, reported Politico.

The theories go on to get quite outrageous with some speculation that she could be living with the Obamas and working on a tell-all book on her husband. Another theory even speculates that she may have undergone the knife and could be recovering in secret.

The "kidney surgery" is apparently a hoax! #MelaniaTrump apparently went for plastic surgery. I guess she needs to stay pretty while she's still married to the ugliest Orange guy on the planet .... — MKN (@LiberalMkn) May 29, 2018

22 days of no Melania sightings.



Folks - this is getting weird. In the last 22 days, there are more people who have seen dead Elvis and Bigfoot than there are people who have seen Melania Trump.#MelaniaTrump — Frankp (@FrankJPaladino) June 1, 2018

The first lady underwent a surgery on May 14, and according to the White House, the procedure was for a benign kidney condition. Her spokesperson has said that the surgery was successful and there were no complications, but she is likely to spend the rest of the week recovering at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Maryland.

"This morning, First Lady Melania Trump underwent an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition. The procedure was successful and there were no complications," her communications director Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

"Mrs. Trump is at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and will likely remain there for the duration of the week. The First Lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere."