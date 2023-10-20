Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is basking in the success of Gadar 2. The film has garnered positive response from fans and fraternity. The actor celebrated his birthday on October 19, 2023.

Sunny didn't host a star-studded birthday bash but rather spent it with his close friends and family.

Sunny Deol grooves to dhol beats on his birthday

The actor celebrated his birthday by cutting his customary cake with the media and also shook a leg to the beats of dhol. His children Rajveer Deol and Karan Deol also joined him in his celebrations.

The cake had the photo of Sunny's 'Gadar 2' poster imprinted on it. Karan and Rajveer gave a slice of cake to their father.

The trio then posed for the cameras. The people present at the celebration showered flower petals on them.

The actor then took the cake in his hands and posed solo for the lenses. Then as a gesture of thankfulness, Sunny went and sat between the paparazzi, and took a photograph with them. All of them then chanted "Hindustan Zindabad".

Several videos and pictures of Sunny Deol dancing and celebrating his birthday went viral.

A section of netizens also asked why his wife was not there for his birthday celebrations.

A user wrote, "Where's his wife?

Another mentioned, "Why low-key celebrations?"

Work front

After the success of Gadar 2, he will next be seen in 'Baap', 'Lahore 1947', and 'Soorya' to name a few.