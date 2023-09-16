Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has made India proud by making her mark in Hollywood. The former Miss World worked in Bollywood for years before she flew abroad for better acting assignments. From romantic to action to even comedy, PeeCee aced every character with panache.

The actor has not only shone bright in Hollywood. She has been enjoying her marital life ever since she married singer Nick Jonas from the Jonas Brothers fame. The actress often takes to his social media and shares day-to-day updates about her personal and professional life.

Apart from being a prolific actor, wife, and daughter, she is also a doting mother to Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Well, if these weren't enough, she is also an entrepreneur and has her own hair care brand Anomaly Haircare. The actor often talks about her skin and hair regime.

Priyanka Chopra talks about her hair care brand

On Saturday the actor took to her social media and shared the benefits of her hair care brand and also advised her fans to try it and the key ingredients in her hair care brand are comprised of Indian herbs and plants.

While explaining the benefits of her hair brand. Eagle-eyed netizens noticed that Priyanka Chopra who often talks in an American accent had switched to an Indian accent.

Netizens took to her comments section and quizzed why she switched to an Indian accent.

Take a look at the comments.

A user said, "Where has her American accent gone?"

Another asked, "Why does she change her accent always?"

Priyanka talks about why she switches her accent from Indian to American and vice versa

She had said, "I tried a new accent every week, to try to fit in," Priyanka mentioned and added that this didn't work for her because she "left America" even before wrapping high school. "I felt the need to dramatically change my accent when I was in school because if I said something, the next sentence would be 'huh? excuse me?' 'Sorry, what?' It gets so annoying after a point. You know, people debate this a lot about immigrants who come in and their accents change, it's making it convenient for another person."

Professional front

Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in Heads of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. Priyanka will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.