The controversy surrounding Hardik Pandya has drawn out for a long time since his comments on the Koffee With Karan episode that aired on January 6 and a recent interview by his father seems to suggest that the all-rounder may be depressed.

Pandya was in Australia as a part of India's ODI squad preparing to take on the Aussies in a three-match series when he and teammate KL Rahul started facing immediate backlash for their derogatory comments on women in the Karan Johar-hosted talk show.

Following the outrage, BCCI decided to suspend the players pending further investigation and the beleaguered duo returned to India. Now Himanshu Pandya has come out and given a report on his son's whereabouts.

"He watched the match. Ever since he has returned from Australia, he has not stepped out of the house. He is also not taking any calls... he is just taking rest," Himanshu told Mid-Day.

Speaking about the festival of Makar Sankranti and how his son loves to fly kites, Himanshu added, "It's a festival... a public holiday in Gujarat, but Hardik did not fly any kites. He loves flying kites but his busy cricketing schedule never allowed him to be at home during this festival over the last few years. This time, he had a chance to fly kites, but because of the adverse situation, there was no mood to celebrate the festival."

While it is natural to go into one's shell in the aftermath of national criticism and shaming, Hardik must make sure his retrospection does not turn into depression. His father said that they have not spoken to him about the incident but his son is extremely sorry for what happened.

Krunal Pandya/Instagram

"He is very disappointed with the suspension and repents the views he expressed on the TV show. He is committed not to repeat the same mistake."

"We have decided not to talk to him on this subject. Even his elder brother Krunal has not discussed anything about the episode with him. We are waiting for the BCCI's decision," Himanshu signed off.