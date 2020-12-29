The PlayStation 5 (PS5) has been selling like hot cupcakes ever since its release on November 12. Just on day one, up to 2.5 million units were sold globally and it hasn't been easy for potential buyers to get their hands on Sony's next-gen gaming console. Christmas is gone and New Year's is coming, but if you're still hung up on getting your priced possession that is the PS5, you might be in luck.

Here's a quick rundown of PS5 restocking status in various US retailers to save you the time and energy. It can be exhausting finding where the PS5 might be available when there are hundreds and thousands of buyers desperately on the hunt for the console.

Sony PS5 restocking status in US

Target: It's better to keep an eye out on Target's website as they are restocking PS5. But don't get too hopeful as restocking is being done in limited quantities. The last restocking was done on December 28 with just 10-15 units in some stores and none in others. And in any case, buyers can purchase only one unit per customer.

Best Buy: If you're looking at PS5 package deals with controllers, Best Buy might be your best bet. Although the gaming console is currently sold out, when available, it can be purchased via Best Buy website for curbside pick-up only.

Newegg: PS5 restocking at Newegg usually takes place at 5 p.m. PT, 8 p.m. ET. For those who've been having a hard time picking the PS5 would understand the value of this timing. You can also keep an eye out on Newegg website or their Twitter account for updates. For now, PS5 is out of stock here too.

Walmart: PS5 is currently out of stock at Walmart and there's no word on when the retailer plans to restock. There is no option to place backorders as well and the item has also been taken off the website until the stocks are rejuvenated.