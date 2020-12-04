Lying to your wife may cost you hard. A Taiwanese man had to almost compromise on his dream when he was forced to sell his newly bought latest Playstation 5, also known as the gamer's paradise after his wife discovered it wasn't an air purifier for the house like he told her.

The buyer, Jin Wu, shared the experience on Facebook on Wednesday. Wu said he arranged to meet up with the seller in person and even called to verify the purchase, but was met by a female voice, who he said didn't sound like she was much of a gamer.

Wu added that the "price is also the cheapest to find on the day."

Sacrificing the paradise

When Wu met the seller to claim his new PS5, he was greeted by a sad husband instead of his wife.

After a short exchange about where the device was purchased, the husband admitted that he tricked his wife into thinking the game console was an air purifier.

"It's my wife who wants to sell it," the Facebook post read. "I went silent after seeing the look in his eyes. I could feel his pain."

"Seems like women can still tell the difference between a PS5 console and an air purifier," the post concluded.

It seems like this man thought of using the air purifier/PS5 meme as a way to fool his wife, making her think the PlayStation 5 was an air purifier. Wu had got the deal of his life especially since it is extremely hard to find a PlayStation 5 around the world but his timespan with the gaming console was really short-lived.

It is no secret that the PlayStation 5's design is quite unconventional and very similar to some air purifiers that are available in the market today.