Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is celebrating his 54th birthday today. The actor celebrated his birthday with his wife, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, and children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh. Keeping up with the tradition, Saif Ali Khan's eldest daughter Sara Ali Khan was papped getting 'Happy Birthday Dad' balloons. Along with Sara, Ibrahim was also part of the birthday celebrations.

After the intimate birthday celebrations, Sara Ali Khan gave fans a sneak peek of Saif's birthday party wherein Bebo, Sara, Ibrahim and Saif were seen sharing smiles as they cut the celebratory cake.

In the photos shared by Sara, Saif Ali Khan was seen posing with his children Sara and Ibrahim and his second wife Kareena.

Fans noted the absence of Jeh and Taimur in the photos.

Kareena pens a beautiful note for Saif Ali Khan

On Friday, Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated her husband Saif Ali Khan's birthday. The actor took to social media and shared 'then-and-now' photos. Among the pictures were snapshots from their trips to Greece, one taken in 2007 and another in 2024.

Kareena wrote, "Happy birthday to the love of my life, Parthenon 2007 and Parthenon 2024. Who would have thought? As they say, you must keep growing, which we did quite well."

Kareena's elder sister actor Karisma Kapoor shared a photo with Saif and wrote: "Happy birthday Saifu".

Personal front

Saif married Kareena on October 16, 2012, in a private ceremony in Bandra, Mumbai. The couple have two sons--Taimur and Jeh.

Work Front

Saif was last seen in the mythological film Adipurush, wherein he essayed the role of Ravana. Saif will be seen in Devara: Part 1, Telugu action drama written and directed by Koratala Siva. It is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts. The film stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr. in the titular role, alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj and Srikanth.