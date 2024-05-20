Voting for the fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024 began on Monday morning across 49 parliamentary constituencies spread over six states and two Union Territories (UTs).

The voting started at 7 am and continued until 6 pm, with those in line by the closing time still allowed to vote.

Several Bollywood celebrities exercised their right to vote on Monday, May 20.

Ranbir Kapoor touches Prem Chopra's, feet and clicks selfies with fans

Among several celebrities, Ranbir Kapoor also cast his vote in the city. The actor who is gearing up for Ramayana. He looked dapper in the white shirt and blue jeans as he exercised his vote in Mumbai.

Videos of the same have surfaced online.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor at a polling centre in Mumbai to cast his vote for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha Elections

The actor touched veteran actor Prem Chopra's feet as he entered the polling booth.

At the booth, Prem Chopra was there along with his son-in-law and actor Sharman Joshi. Ranbir Kapoor after touching Prem Chopra's feet as a mark of respect met and greeted Sharman.

The trio interacted briefly before Ranbir went inside the polling booth to cast his vote. Before leaving too, RK touched Prem Chopra's feet as a mark of respect.

As soon as he came out, fans mobbed him and he clicked selfies with fans.

Netizens were in awe seeing Ranbir bowing down to Prem Chopra. A section of netizens quizzed about Alia's absence.

Alia Bhatt couldn't vote as she isn't an Indian citizen

Alia Bhatt does not hold Indian citizenship; instead, she is a British citizen. Both she and her mother, Soni Razdan, were born in Birmingham. As a result, Indian law prohibits her from voting in elections.

Earlier in the day many Bollywood celebs including Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Gulzar, Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Shilpa Shetty and many more were seen casting their vote. Pregnant Deepika Padukone was also seen with her husband Ranveer Singh at the polling booth. She held Ranveer's hand as she entered the polling booth.

Akshay Kumar was one of the first actors to vote and this is the first time voting in India after giving up Canadian citizenship last year.