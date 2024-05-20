Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are underway and the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections is being held in Mumbai. Several celebrities have already cast their vote and are appealing to the citizens of Mumbai to do the same. Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Emraan Hashmi among others have taken to their respective centres and done the needful for their city and country.

The latest celebs who were spotted casting their vote were power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone's baby bump is visible

Pregnant Deepika Padukone was seen twinning with her husband actor Ranveer Singh.

The couple opted for matching white shirts and black sunglasses as they stepped out to cast their vote in the sweltering heat.

Several videos and pictures of parents-to-be Deepika and Ranveer's paparazzi videos outside the polling booth have gone viral on social media.

In one of the clips, Deepika was seen clinging to Ranveer as he held her hands and was seen shielding his actor wife.

As soon as she stepped down from the car, the actor held her pregnant wife's hand and escorted her towards the polling booth.

In another clip, Ranveer was shielding pregnant Deepika from the crowd and media as she sat in her car. In the videos.

Deepika was seen caressing her baby bump as she is carefully sitting in her car.

Netizens couldn't stop gushing as they spotted Deepika lovingly caressing her baby bump.

Deepika and Ranveer to embrace parenthood

On February 29, Deepika and Ranveer confirmed that they were expecting their first child.

The two actors took to their Instagram handles and announced that the baby would arrive in September this year.

The couple dated for six years before tying the knot on November 14, 2018, at Lake Como in Italy. The two met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and since then there has been no stopping.

Work front

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan, Karan Singh Grover, and Sanjeeda Shaikh. Her upcoming film Kalki 2898 - AD will hit the big screens on June 27. The movie also features Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. Deepika is all set to be the female cop in Rohit Shetty's cop universe Singham Again.