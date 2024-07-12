The biggest of the biggest stars are busy with Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities. Bachchan's are busy with religious outings. They have been missing from Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding festivities. Jaya, Amitabh, Abhishek and Aishwarya were not seen in Anant and Radhika's ongoing functions. However, on Thursday, Jaya Bachchan along with her kids Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan was spotted seeking blessings at Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi.

Actors and mother-son duo, Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan visited and offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.



(Pics: Kashi Vishwanath Temple PRO) pic.twitter.com/317mQlKsFi — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2024

Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek, Shweta offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple

Several photos of the trio from their visit are being widely circulated online. However, Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her Aardhaya were nowhere to be seen in the pictures.

The Bachchans also interacted with famous astrologer Chandra Mouli Upadhyay in the viral photos.

A picture shows Abhishek walking behind while mom Jaya Bachchan and Shweta walked together.

For the darshan Jaya Bachchan wore a yellow salwar suit. Shweta Bachchan was seen dressed in a red salwar kurta. Abhishek Bachchan wore a white kurta set, which he paired with a black half jacket.

As soon as the videos and pictures went viral, netzines quizzed the reason behind the absence of Aishwarya, Aaradhya and Big B.

On Wednesday, the trio was spotted at Kalina airport in Santacruz. They were seen wearing casual outfits.

Work front

Jaya Bachchan was last seen in the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani.

Apart from her political journey, Jaya Bachchan is often known for her statements that she shares on granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda's chat show, 'What the Hell Navya Season 2'. Once, the veteran actor-politician said that Shweta is her strength. She said, "She (Shweta) is, more than my son, she's my strength. I don't know whether that's because she's a woman. But she's my strength."

Abhishek Bachchan was seen in the film Ghoomer. The actor has Shoojit Sircar's next and Remo D'Souza's Be Happy next. Recently, the makers of Be Happy unveiled its first look and described it as a journey of a single father and his talented daughter who aspires to perform on the country's biggest dance reality show. The film also stars Nora Fatehi and Inaayat Verma.