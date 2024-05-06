'When your own industry can disrespect someone..': Karan Johar criticises Kettan Singh for mimicking him in 'Poor Taste'; comedian reacts

Of late, Bollywood director Karan Johar has been taking to Instagram stories and voicing out his opinions on several issues that have bothered him over the years.

Be it calling out celebs for going under the knife to amp up their looks, Kjo slammed celebs for not focusing on inner beauty.

Karan Johar slams comedian for mimicking him

On Sunday night, Karan Johar was a tad bit upset after watching a comedian on TV mimicking him in 'poor taste'. The filmmaker took to IG stories and wrote, "I was sitting and watching television with my mom...and saw a promo of a reality comedy show on a supposedly respectable channel... a comic was mimicking me in exceptionally poor taste...I expect this from trolls and faceless and nameless people but when your own industry can disrespect someone who has been in the business for over 25 years it speaks volumes about the times we live in...this doesn't even anger me it just makes me sad!"

Karan Johar did not name the show or the comedian, several social media users believed that he was talking about Kettan Singh, who mimicked him on the show, Madness Machayenge – India Ko Hasayenge.

After Karan Johar shared his statement, his dear friend Ektaa Kapoor also came out in support of the director. Ektaa Kapoor shared his statement on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Happened so many times! Ugly humour sometimes on shows. And even at award functions. And then they expect you to attend! Karan please ask them to imitate one movie or classic of yours," Ekta wrote. Karan reposted the story and replied, "Love you Ektu."

The promo was shared on Sony TV's IG handle, Kettan Singh, a comedian from Madness Machayenge.

Promo of comedian Kettan Singh mimicking Kjo

In the promo, comedian Kettan Singh can be seen mimicking the director and calling his chat show Koffee With Karan by the name Toffee with Churan.

The comedian said to Times Now, "I would like to apologise to Karan (Johar) sir. First of all, whatever impersonation I do because I watch a lot of Karan Johar on the coffee show, I am a fan of his work. I have seen his latest film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani 5 to 6 times. I am a huge fan of his work and his show. If my actions hurt him, I would like to apologise to him. My intention was not to hurt him. I just wanted to entertain the audience but if I did something extra, I would like to say sorry to him."

Work Front

Karan is all set to come up with the upcoming sports drama film 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. The film is slated to premiere on May 31.