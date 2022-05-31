Two of the NBA's most decorated franchises, the Celtics and Warriors, will face off to take home the Larry O'Brien Trophy. The Warriors will take on the in the 2022 NBA Finals, scheduled to start on Thursday, June 2. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and the Warriors are in the finals on the sixth occasion in eight seasons after ousting the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Doncic in the Western Conference finals in five games.

The Boston Celtics survived in a do-or-die Game 7 against the Miami Heat for the Eastern Conference title on Sunday night. For the Celtics, it's a golden opportunity to equal the record of the Los Angeles Lakers to win the 18th NBA championship, the most in league history. Meanwhile, the Warriors will look to secure the seventh crown, equal to Chicago Bulls with the third-most crown in the league's history.

The match between both will be a star-studded affair featuring the Celtics' elite defence going up against an equally elite Warriors offence. Celtic has one of the best defences in recent memory in the second half of the season and NBA Playoffs. Warriors' Stephen Curry will have to face more switches, better overall personnel, and more dynamic rim protection than he has tackled so far. Smart will likely be the main guy targetting Curry, but the Celtics have a strong set of defenders, which makes the Warriors' task challenging. Curry will have to work for everything. Let's narrow down details regarding when and where to watch Game 1 of the NBA finals between the Golden State Warriors and Celtics.

When will Game 1 of the NBA 2022 Conference Finals match between Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics be played?

The NBA 2022 Conference Finals match between Miami Heat (MIA) and Boston Celtics (BOS) will take place on June 3, Friday.

What are the timings of the Game 1 of the NBA 2022 Conference Finals match Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics?

The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics match will start at 6:00 am IST.

Where will the Game 1 of the NBA 2022 Conference Finals match between Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics be played?

The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics match will be played at the Chase Center, California.

Which TV channels will broadcast Miami Heat (MIA) vs Boston Celtics (BOS) match?

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics match can be seen on the Sports18 channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics match?

Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics match is available to be streamed live on the NBA's official website with an NBA League Pass.