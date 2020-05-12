The Fast and the Furious franchise is arguably one of the most successful movie franchises in Hollywood.

Vin Diesel vehicle was struggling after three instalments. But the franchise was revitalised after its fourth entry became a huge hit. There were claims that the success of the fourth movie was owed in large part to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Some even dubbed him the franchise king.

The Rock became a regular fixture in the. Furious movies and the franchise continued to pump out new instalments. But things weren't always so rosy behind the scenes.

Reportedly, in August 2016, The Rock ranted about an unprofessional Fast and Furious 8 costar on social media, which was rumored to be about Diesel. "I don't think the world really realizes how close we are, in a weird way," Diesel would later say on the Today show in April 2017. "I think some things may be blown out of proportion."

He went on to say that he didn't think that was his intention. "I know he appreciates how much I work this franchise. In my house, he's Uncle Dwayne."

Things have apparently cooled down between Diesel and Johnson but The Rock's future in the franchise is still in question. Though he successfully starred in a spin off movie with Jason Statham, "Hobbs and Shaw."