Fast and Furious fans can cheer as the much-awaited trailer of 'F9, The Fast Saga' has arrived featuring Vin Diesel and John Cena.

As the name suggests, it is the ninth installment of the 'Fast and Furious' franchise, scheduled to be released on May 22, 2020, the New York Times reported.

The trailer shows Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and new entrant John Cena who plays Dominic's own brother, is the villain in F9.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for NALIP

The other cast includes Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Charlize Theron, Michael Rooker, John Cena, and Helen Mirren, most of who are back from previous instalments.

Interestingly, The Rock and Jason Statham who were part of Fast and Furious 8 won't be seen in F9 as they were seen in 'Hobbs and Shaw'.

The trailer promises action-packed scenes and one sequence shows Dom and Letty (played by Michelle Rodriguez) in a car that he launches off another cliffside and hits the rocket button; the car has a rope tied to it and another one launches out from another mountainside as they fly through the air.

In an instagram post, Michelle posted "So wild to be in Miami & 18 years of Fast & Furious life flash on the screen, we witnessed each other grow up with the fans right at our side evolving with us the whole way it's beautiful to see the loyalty, the love, & the honesty of the crowd, if I ever forget why we do this, I was reminded today in Miami"

Remember the character Han who died in 'Tokyo Drift' edition, is officially back in F9.

In trailer Dominic is shown with son named Brian and is heard saying "now that I'm a father, I can't live my life a quarter-mile at a time anymore". The son, Brain is named after the late co-star Paul Walker's character.

Walker known for his role as Brian O'Conner in the "Fast & Furious" franchise died when a Porsche he was riding in crashed on November 30, 2013, during a few days off in the filming of the seventh movie in the popular series.

He was 40.

F9 is directed by Justin Lin, who has also made the other four consecutive entries of the series - The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast And Furious, Fast Five and Fast And Furious 6.