Thalapathy Vijay, who is a fan of Rajinikanth, had showered positive words about the superstar on numerous of occasion, but his appreciation at the success meet of Chandramukhi will be remembered by fans forver.

A Film Dialogue That Hold True to his Life in Reality

Speaking at the event organised to celebrate 200 days of Chandramukhi, Vijay said, "I would like to talk about a quality of my Thalaivar. There is his popular film dialogue 'I will do what I say, I say what I will do.' This one-liner relates to his life because these words have turned out to be true,"

Elephant, Horse Story:

Citing an example for it, the Bigil star claimed, "I would like to give an example of it. In his speech at the audio launch function of Chandramukhi, he (Rajini) recalled tohow he was written off after a film's failure (at box office). He had said 'I would like tell them that I am no elephant who takes a lot of time to rise after falling, but a horse which recovers quickly after falling,"

Thalapathy Vijay added, "He has proved it today. That's the reason why I said he does what he says. My father is Sivaji and my Thalaivar is Sivaji. I am happy to be sharing the dais alongside them."

How Relevant are those Comments for Rajinikanth?

The video holds relevance to present situation of Rajinikanth as he has been written off over box office failures of his recent movies. Notably, his Darbar has suffered a huge loss to the distributors and the producer.

The fans of Rajinikanth, like Vijay said at Chandramukhi audio launch, are hoping that their icon will bounce back soon. Currently, he is working on Siruthai Siva's Annaatthe. The shooting of the movie is stalled due to Coronavirus outbreak.

Coming to Vijay, he had on numerous of occasions have said that Rajinikanth was his inspiration. On his turn, the Tamil superstar had appreciated the former with special mention for his dancing ability.