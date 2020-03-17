Harish Kalyan and Tanya Hope's Dharala Prabhu has topped the Chennai box office in its first weekend. It has performed better than new movies and the ones hit the screens in the previous weeks.

In the first weekend, Dharala Prabhu has collected Rs 35.03 lakh from 123 shows. The film has opened to fairly positive reviews from the critics. Unfortunately, the Coronavirus scare is taking toll on the film's collection.

The business of Dharala Prabhu is badly hit after the Tamil Nadu government took preventive measure against the spread of the pandemic to shut all the theatres across the state till 31 March.

Walter at Second Place

Sibiraj's Walter has also got a good start. It has raked in Rs 34.28 lakh from 177 shows at the Chennai box office. Dulquer Salmaan's Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal has entered its third weekend in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

The film has earned Rs 33.09 lakh from 99 shows. The total collection of the movie in 17 days stands at Rs 2.71 crore, which is a good number for a movie featuring a Malayalam actor. Vikram Prabhu's Asuraguru has collected Rs 29.78 lakh from 147 shows.

Angrezi Medium

Bollywood film Angrezi Medium has earned Rs 7.02 lakh from 57 shows. Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3 has raked in a total of Rs 59.55 lakh. Gypsy has earned Rs 3.76 lakh from 24 shows, Draupathi has raked in Rs 2.30 lakh from 15 shows in its second weekend to take its total tally to Rs 1.31 crore, while Onward has made a collection of Rs 1.01 lakh from nine shows to take its 10-day total to Rs 8.77 lakh.