Mahat Raghavendra has spoken about nepotism issue which is being widely-debate in the film industries across the country. He has recalled Vijay's stand on the issue and spoke about the Thalapathy's stand on the issue.

Mahat too Battled Depression

He has condoled the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died of suicide last month. Mahat claimed that he too was battling depression like the deceased and was taking pills to overcome it.

Vijay's Definition

The Mankatha actor stated that he watched an old interview of Vijay where he had spoken about nepotism. "There are two babies, one from a rich family and another from a poor family. While the rich family buys the baby a walker to help the baby walk, the poor family wouldn't be able to afford it.

Though the rich family's baby starts walking in six months, the baby from the poor family starts walking in a year. So basically, no matter what, if someone has the talent they would make it to the top in the film industry," Mahat recalls Vijay as saying in the chat show.

Vijay is the son of filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar. His father had launched him and ensured to give a positive start to his career. However, the Tamil actor gained foothold purely based on his talent.

Mahat not Completely Against Nepotism

Coming back to Mahat, he is not against children with the roots in the film industry entering the film industry but opposes the powerful people trying to kill the talents.

"It is only natural that you are already established yourself in the industry, you would obviously help your children attain their dreams if they too want enter the film industry like you. But nepotism is totally different. Basically what is being discussed now in the North is that people in the industry don't let talents from outside the industry to grow. Now, that's a problem and that shouldn't be done," the daily quotes him as saying.