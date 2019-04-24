Sunny Leone's life is now an open book. One can easily revisit some of the important chapters of her life in her biopic web series Karenjit Kaur - The Untold Story of Sunny Leone. And yet Sunny manages to surprise us with her candid self everytime she sits down for a meaningful chat.

So when Sunny was recently asked about her first kiss in rapid fire round with Filmfare, she revealed that the moment became memorable for her but for all the wrong reasons.

Describing what had happened, Sunny said that her first kiss happened with her then boyfriend during her school days. But she was caught red-handed by her father which was followed by a huge family drama at home back then.

Last year, Sunny, whose journey began from starting her career in the adult film industry as a teenager to becoming the new age Laila of Bollywood, had candidly confessed that she felt extremely gross and weird after watching porn for the very first time and never thought that she would actually end up entering into the field which she found utterly disgusting.

She had further said that although she found it weird initially, her perspective towards the adult film industry changed while growing up and she ultimately chose the path which she was interested in.

In 2012, Sunny gave up her career as a porn star in 2012 and embarked on her new journey in Bollywood.