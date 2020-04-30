Bollywood actress Sunny Leone mistook the parking garage as her office amid lockdown and called it her "new life".

Sunny took to Instagram, and posted a video. "Finally made it to the office to do some phone interviews!!! Oh wait , I'm in the parking garage, my new life !!! #SunnyLeone," she captioned the image, which currently has 736K likes on the photo-sharing website.

She was in a bright yellow crop-top and gray pants paired with a black studded sneakers. She completed her look with glasses and pulled her hair back to a neat bun.

Recently, Sunny and actor Varun Sharma engaged in an Instagram Live chat on the "Locked Up With Sunny" show.

The two discussed their love for paintings, and also spoke of how their sleep patterns have changed amid lockdown.

Sunny also shared that she and her husband Daniel Weber spent date night in their dining room sipping on red wine.