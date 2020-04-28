They are popular, they are loved, they know their craft; but - they need to fine-tune it a bit. Let's take a look at Bollywood actresses who could use some crash course in acting.

Katrina Kaif:

We all love Katrina Kaif. We truly do! And that is the reason why despite her acting being criticised by critics over and over again, she remains one of the most sought after actresses of the country today. Katrina Kaif's journey from her 'Boom' days to 'Bharat' has only gone upwards. And her performance in films like Namaste London, Rajneeti and Zero have been better than her other performances combined. Though Katrina's acting skills have gone a notch higher in the last few years, we really feel, Katrina could use a little boost and little crash course to win over the critics too.

Jacqueline Fernandez:

Is there anything to not like in this happy-go-lucky, always bubbly Jacqueline? Not really! While we are in awe of her fitness and her dedication towards learning the craft, Jacqueline herself has said she took acting classes since she didn't know how to act. We truly appreciate Jacky's dedication to doing better and trying to break the stigma attached to established celebs taking acting classes to better their craft.

Athiya Shetty:

With whatever role and films that have come her way, Athiya has tried to make the most of it. It is also commendable for a superstar's daughter to try and establish herself in the industry on her own, without her father's support. However, we feel, Athiya lacks that finesse and authenticity that many of her contemporaries have while acting.

Sunny Leone:

Industry people might try and portray that they have embraced Sunny Leone and her past, and her ready to move on, but the reality is something far different. Bollywood has reduced Sunny to just an item girl or an actress in B-grade films. However, they are not the only ones to blame. Apart from language being an issue, Sunny also needs to learn how to act. Her acting often looks caricaturist and doesn't connect with the audience. A short course could help her go a long way.