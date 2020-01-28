Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which deals with the subject of homosexuality. The National Award winner is paired opposite Jitendra Kumar.

As fans are eagerly waiting for the movie to hit the theatres, Ayushmann's wife Tahira Kashyap Khurrana took to Twitter on Monday and shared about their son Virajveer Khurrana's reaction to homosexuality. His reaction left Tahira teary-eyed.

Why Tahira was left teary-eyed

She tweeted, "With the upcoming film the dad is doing, I wanted to be forthcoming with my 8-year-old son. I asked him if he knows what homosexuality means or being gay means. He knew it. I asked him if he was ok with it. He replied...what's there not be ok about. (Teary-eyed and proud)"

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which revolves around the same-sex relationship, has been receiving positive responses from the audience. The hilarious trailer has garnered immense praises from all quarters.

Talking about the positive response that the film's trailer has been receiving, Ayushmann expressed his joy saying, "The love of the people of India for the trailer of 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' is immensely overwhelming. It is a very important film for India and all Indians."

Earlier when Ayushmann was asked his parents' reaction to Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan trailer, he told Mid Day, "I always talk to my parents about the films that I decide to do. They said they were proud of me for backing Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which gave a strong message most entertainingly. They said it was an important film, especially for parents, because it could give them the right message about raising children."

The recently released song Gabru too is fun to watch. It's a peppy dance number and the highlight of the song is the lip-lock between Ayushmann and Jitendra. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan also stars Neena Gupta and Maanvi Gagroo and is slated to release on February 21.