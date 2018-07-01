Salman Khan is in his 50s but the actor is still the heartthrob of the nation. The Dabangg Khan was once bro-zoned by a girl in his childhood.

During his school days, Salman once stumbled upon a girl and it was 'love at first sight' moment for him. But his hopes came crashing down when he realised the girl had "brotherly feelings" towards him.

"During his school days in Gwalior, Salman and his friends had planned a trip to Dehradun. While roaming around and taking in the sights, the group drank multiple glasses of jaljeera paani, which was soon followed by a desperate hunt for a toilet," Mumbai Mirror quoted a source as saying.

"And quite like a Bollywood meet-cute, Salman happened to stumble across one and met a local girl at its entrance. He returned to Gwalior soon after that, but they kept in touch by writing letters to each other. The correspondence lasted for almost a year. Salman revealed that he put an end to it when he realised that she had brotherly feelings towards him," the source added.

Salman had reportedly been romantically linked to many women. He dated some of the most gorgeous ladies of the tinsel town including Sangeeta Bijlani, Katrina Kaif, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Somy Ali among others.

However, none of his relationships turned into marriage, and the superstar is still single. He is now rumoured to be dating Romanian beauty Iulia Vantur, but there is no confirmation.

On the work front, Salman's latest release Race 3 turned out to be a disaster. Although the film had started off on a high note at the box office, the film soon died down at the commercial circuits. Nonetheless, it managed to rake in over Rs 150 crore in India.