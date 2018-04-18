Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra are all set to share screen space after a decade in the movie Bharat. However, there was a time when the two stars reportedly were not even on talking terms.

According to Catch News, Priyanka was once highly miffed with the superstar, and the reason was Katrina Kaif. The report stated that the makers of Namastey London (2008), starring Akshay Kumar, were keen in taking Priyanka as the female lead, but Salman intervened, and convinced them to cast Katrina for the film.

The Mary Kom actress later came to know about it, and was extremely angry with Salman, and even stopped talking to him, the report added. Even during the shooting of God Tussi Great Ho, the two actors did not have any interaction outside the film, according to the portal.

Things had turned worse when Salman and Sohail Khan had approached Priyanka for the film Main Aur Mrs Khanna a year later, but the actress rejected their offer. This had in turn irked the Sultan actor, who had decided to cut off ties with her, the report stated.

Nonetheless, things are fine between Salman and Priyanka now as the latter has agreed to be a part of Bharat. After featuring together in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Salaam-E-Ishq and God Tussi Great Ho, this pairing will be seen onscreen after 10 long years.

The 52-year-old actor on Wednesday took to Twitter to publicly welcome Priyanka in the Bharat team, but in his own Dabangg style. "#Bharat .. welcomes u back home @priyankachopra . See u soon .. By the way humari film Hindi hai ;) . @atulreellife @aliabbaszafar #Eid2019 [sic]," Salman tweeted.

On the other side, PC too replied to this tweet in his "desi girl" attitude. "UP Bareilly की पली बड़ी हूँ जनाब.... #DesiGirl forever. Very happy to be a part of #Bharat and see all of u on set!! @beingsalmankhan @atulreellife @aliabbaszafar #Eid2019 [sic]," she tweeted.

Being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie Bharat is inspired from the Korean film titled Ode To My Father. The film is slated to be released this Eid.