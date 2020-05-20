Salman Khan has been a great mentor for various newbies who tries to tip their toes in the Indian cinema. He has been a constant supporter and always stands by his mentee. However, his outspoken attitude can sometimes be quite objectionable and rude. Bhaijaan had quite often indulged into fights because of his sarcastic and rude comments.

One such comment made by Salman created a rift between him and the handsome hunk Hrithik Roshan. Actually, everyone knows that Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, despite being two of the gems of the industry, do not see eye to eye.

Bhaijaan, being an unapologetically vocal person, took a jibe at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie 'Guzaarish', a few years back, which featured Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai in lead roles.

According to an India Today report, Salman Khan was called as a guest at an event for the physically challenged people in 2010, where he targeted the 57-year-old director calling his film flop.

Salman Khan's sly dig that created a rift between him and Hrithik Roshan

"Arre, usme toh makhi udd rahi thi, lekin koi machhar bhi nahi gaya dekhne. Arre, koi kutta bhi nahin gaya. (Even though there's a fly buzzing around the film, not even a mosquito went to see the film. Not even a dog went.)"said the Bharat actor.

His comments did not go down well with Hrithik, who was asked about the same in an interview later.

"I've always known Salman to be a good man, someone I've looked up to and admired and still do. He's always been a hero and always will be. But yes, it's not heroic to laugh or make fun of a filmmaker just because his box office collections are not up there with yours," Hrithik was quoted as saying by Times of India.

"I will be hurt if anyone talks like this about Mr Bhansali (Sanjay Leela Bhansali, director of Guzaarish). In my opinion, a hero never gloats. When you are super successful, it should, in fact, make you more gracious and loving," he added.

Hrithik Roshan, later on, said that he did not have any grudges against anyone and was willing to forgive Salman for his "momentary lapse of judgment". However, it seems the patch-up would take a little longer.

But did Hrithik actually forgive Salman?

Salman Khan after the whole drama made a generous move to resolve the fight by inviting Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan to promote their film 'Krrish 3'. However, the Super 30 actor did not turn up to appear on the show.

When Salman asked Priyanka Chopra about her co-actors absence, the actress wittingly said that being a 'Superhero' Hrithik was busy saving the world elsewhere.

Even though both the actors keep praising each other's work, it seems that the cold-vibe between the two might not end.