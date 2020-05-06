Akshay Kumar is one of the actors from the Hindi film industry, who is known for being punctual. Due to his discipline, oftentimes his co-actors also follow the same routine. It was in the month of March when the team had gathered to launch the trailer of Sooryavanshi, a Rohit Shetty film which would witness the coming together of three cop universe, the Khiladi, (Akshay Kumar), Singham (Ajay Devgn) and Simmba (Ranveer Singh). Karan Johar was one of the producers of the film.

While all the actors, producers, and director Rohit Shetty had arrived on time, it was Ranveer Singh who arrived 40 minutes later, which is why the entire event got delayed. In the video shared online, Ranveer Singh was seen doing sit-ups to express his sincere apologies for making his senior actors wait for his arrival. In the same video, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif were seen clapping (sarcastically yet jokingly) when Ranveer arrived at the destination for the promotion of their film, Sooryavanshi.

"He is the first junior actor, who made four senior actors wait for him for 40 minutes," Akshay Kumar said in the video. Even during the official promotions of Sooryanshi, Akshay Kumar kept pulling his (Ranveer) legs in the presence of the press. Ranveer however, stated that he was late due to the metro construction that was going on in Mumbai.

Sooryavanshi was one of the big releases of 2020, which was expected to release in the last week of March. The trailer was well-received by the audience and most of them were quite excited to witness this new action film franchise in the Hindi film industry.

However, due to the coronavirus scare, all release dates, and production were halted and dates were pushed back. Karan Johar had earlier announced that he had halted all his work in Dharma Productions until the fight against coronavirus gets over.